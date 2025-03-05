Nigeria: Rivers Govt Vows Timely Implementation of Supreme Court Judgement

5 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Rivers State government, on Wednesday, said that in the interest of the state, it would implement timeously the Supreme Court judgement once the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement was received.

The secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, said this in a letter addressed to the speaker of the State Assembly and issued to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

Danagogo said that the state government had been in contact with its legal team, who were still awaiting the CTC of the Supreme Court judgement.

Reacting to a letter he said was making the rounds on social media dated March 3 and titled "Resolution of the Rivers House of Assembly", he said his office was yet to receive the said letter.

According to him, not even the office of the governor, that of the deputy governor or even that of the state accountant general has received the said letter.

Danagogo recalled that Gov. Siminalayi Fubara had, at a state broadcast on Sunday, said that notwithstanding his personal opinion on the Supreme Court judgement, he would implement the decision of the court. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.