Nigeria: Rivers Govt Vows Timely Implementation of Supreme Court Judgement

The Rivers State government, on Wednesday, said that in the interest of the state, it would implement timeously the Supreme Court judgement once the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement was received.

The secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, said this in a letter addressed to the speaker of the State Assembly and issued to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

Danagogo said that the state government had been in contact with its legal team, who were still awaiting the CTC of the Supreme Court judgement.

Reacting to a letter he said was making the rounds on social media dated March 3 and titled "Resolution of the Rivers House of Assembly", he said his office was yet to receive the said letter.

According to him, not even the office of the governor, that of the deputy governor or even that of the state accountant general has received the said letter.

Danagogo recalled that Gov. Siminalayi Fubara had, at a state broadcast on Sunday, said that notwithstanding his personal opinion on the Supreme Court judgement, he would implement the decision of the court. (NAN)