Namibia: Paris Offers Namibian Wrestlers Elite Training for African Champs

TWO of Namibia's elite Graeco-Roman wrestlers will get the highly coveted opportunity to "significantly enhance their skills" in France before embarking on a mission to conquer Africa.

Virinao Nguatjiti and Devin Benhard secured a two-week training camp at the prestigious Institut National du Sport, de l'Expertise et de la Performance (Insep) in Paris, where they will be exposed to world-class coaching, state-of-the-art facilities, and the chance to train alongside some of the best Graeco-Roman wrestlers in the world.

This invaluable opportunity comes as a result of a groundbreaking agreement between United World Wrestling (UWW), the French Wrestling Federation and Insep.

The intensive training camp, which is partially sponsored by the collaborating organisations, is a crucial component of the Namibian Wrestling Federation's (NWF) strategic preparations for the upcoming African Continental Championships scheduled for Casablanca, Morocco, from 29 April to 4 May.

"This is a golden opportunity for our athletes," says NWF secretary general Anke Erasmus.

"The chance to train at Insep, a renowned institution for elite sport, will significantly enhance their skills and readiness for the African Championships," she says.

"We are incredibly grateful to United World Wrestling, the French Wrestling Federation, and Insep for their support and for recognising the potential of our Namibian wrestlers.

"Still being a developing priority sport code in Namibia, we are indebted to the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) for coming alongside Namibian wrestling and supporting our athletes to be part of this great opportunity."

Nguatjiti and Benhard have demonstrated exceptional dedication and talent, which have earned them space in this prestigious programme.

The NWF says the Paris training camp will not only benefit them individually, but also contribute to the overall development of wrestling in Namibia.

"We believe investing in our athletes' professional development is crucial for the growth of wrestling in Namibia," NWF president Colin Steytler says.

"This training camp is a testament to our commitment to providing our wrestlers with the best possible resources and opportunities to succeed on the international stage," he says.

"The NWF extends its sincere gratitude to all stakeholders who made this opportunity possible, and wishes Devin and Viri the best of luck in their training and upcoming competitions.