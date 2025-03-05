Liberia: Ethics, What Leadership Ought to Be

5 March 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
book review By P. Ernest Parker, Jr.

NEW BOOK RELEASE

Are you a leader looking to elevate your ethical standards? Discover a thought-provoking exploration of ethical leadership and the role of Christian ethics in shaping strong, principled leaders.

This compelling book provides:

A deep dive into ethical theories and leadership principles.

Insights from over 30 years of expertise in ethics, compliance, and governance.

A powerful case for Christian ethics as a guiding framework for leaders.

Available Now!

Purchase online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and XulonPress.com

($15.49, paperback, 9798868510458; $6.99, e-book, 9798868510465)

Author: P. Ernest Parker, Jr.

Doctorate in Strategic Leadership | Business & Ethics Expert

For inquiries, contact:

P. Ernest Parker, Jr.

(703) 314-1429 | ernestparker.001@gmail.com

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.