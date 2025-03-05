Uganda: Tayebwa Condemns Security Agencies Over Torture During Kawempe North By-Elections

5 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Moses Namayo

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has strongly condemned the violence and human rights abuses surrounding the Kawempe North by-elections, accusing security agencies of being behind the scenes of torture and intimidation.

Tayebwa described the operatives as "enemies of the state" for their actions during the electoral process.

The Kawempe North seat was declared vacant following the death of Muhammad Ssegirinya, triggering a by-election marked by escalating violence.

Reports of torture, kidnappings, and intimidation have surfaced, with the worst incidents occurring on the day Erias Nalukoola, the NUP flag bearer, was nominated.

While presiding over a parliamentary session, Tayebwa joined the chorus of criticism directed at security forces, particularly their treatment of innocent citizens and media personnel.

"Such violence tarnishes the image of our country," Tayebwa stated, urging the security operatives to cease their brutal actions.

During the same session, Betty Nambooze, the Mukono Municipality legislator, revealed that two opposition members, Derrick Nyeko and Muwada Nkunyingi, were arrested the previous day after attending a campaign rally for Nalukoola in Kawempe North.

The arrests further fueled the growing concerns over the fairness of the by-election process.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.