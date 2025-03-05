Uganda: Tayebwa Condemns Security Agencies Over Torture During Kawempe North By-Elections

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has strongly condemned the violence and human rights abuses surrounding the Kawempe North by-elections, accusing security agencies of being behind the scenes of torture and intimidation.

Tayebwa described the operatives as "enemies of the state" for their actions during the electoral process.

The Kawempe North seat was declared vacant following the death of Muhammad Ssegirinya, triggering a by-election marked by escalating violence.

Reports of torture, kidnappings, and intimidation have surfaced, with the worst incidents occurring on the day Erias Nalukoola, the NUP flag bearer, was nominated.

While presiding over a parliamentary session, Tayebwa joined the chorus of criticism directed at security forces, particularly their treatment of innocent citizens and media personnel.

"Such violence tarnishes the image of our country," Tayebwa stated, urging the security operatives to cease their brutal actions.

During the same session, Betty Nambooze, the Mukono Municipality legislator, revealed that two opposition members, Derrick Nyeko and Muwada Nkunyingi, were arrested the previous day after attending a campaign rally for Nalukoola in Kawempe North.

The arrests further fueled the growing concerns over the fairness of the by-election process.