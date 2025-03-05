West Africa: Ecowas Parliament Weighs in On Recall of Liberian Delegation

5 March 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Mark Neywon Mengonfia

The ECOWAS parliament, the representation of parliamentarians from member states has taken seized of the issue arising from the recall of Liberian parliamentarians by the majority bloc in the House of Representatives conflict.

The issue took center stage for discussions following Senator Edwin Snowe of Liberia presentation to the body, highlighting the recent initiative by the majority bloc to recall specific members of the Liberian delegation to the regional body.

The House majority recently elected new representatives amid the ongoing the leadership crisis, a move that was subsequently communicated to the ECOWAS Parliament for consideration.

Following Senator Snowe's presentation, members of the ECOWAS Parliament shared their perspectives, emphasizing how the institution operates independently and is bound by its protocols and legal frameworks when making decisions.

The ECOWAS parliament reached no conclusive resolution concerning the Liberian House of Representatives' request to approve or deny the changes to the delegation, though it has officially acknowledged the communication from the Liberian House regarding the requested replacements.

The matter, given its importance to institution's respect for the rule of law, has been forwarded to the Secretary-General for a comprehensive review, which will pave the way for a definitive ruling on this issue in due course.

