Uganda: Father Kills Senior Three Daughter, Later Lynched By Mob

Shock and horror have swept through Kitengeesa village in Masaka City following the brutal killing of a Senior Three student, Sophia Nantume, by her father, Mwebe Deo.

The tragedy occurred after Mwebe accused his daughter of gossiping about him and reporting him to the Police, which led to a manhunt for his whereabouts.

Nantume, a former student at Buddu Islamic Secondary School in Kitengeesa, was allegedly attacked by her father with a machete during the night.

Her paternal grandmother, Maidinah Nakayi, recounted the chilling events. She said Mwebe arrived at their home late at night and expressed agitation, before sharpening his machete and attacking Sophia in her sleep.

"I left him to toy with things, but when he told me to give him my bedroom keys, I refused. At 1 a.m., he brutally murdered my grandchild," Nakayi recalled.

She had long been uneasy about Mwebe's behaviour but hesitated to take action as a parent.

Shaluwa Nakayi, who also lived with Sophia, explained that they initially thought Mwebe was preparing the machete for use in the garden.

However, as the night unfolded, Mwebe switched off the lights and began the brutal attack on his daughter. Nakayi narrowly escaped death after Mwebe pinned her down, but she managed to flee.

As Mwebe hacked his daughter, he allegedly kept accusing her of reporting him to the police.

"Grandmother told him to return the machete to the store, but he refused. After we switched off the lights, he turned them back on. I woke up to the darkness, and that's when I saw him cutting Sophia," Nakayi said.

Upon hearing of the incident, the village defense unit, led by John Bosco Birungi, mobilised to capture the suspect.

Mwebe initially attempted to flee but later surrendered, only to be lynched by an outraged mob. His machetes were seized.

Kudra Mwanje, the chairperson of Kitengeesa Village, condemned the act and called on residents to report any suspicious activities, including drug abuse, which might contribute to such tragic events.

Nantume's classmates and friends described her as well-mannered and kind-hearted, leaving many puzzled about what could have triggered Mwebe's violent outburst.

Mwebe had not been known for drug or alcohol abuse, which only deepened the mystery surrounding his actions.

Masaka's Resident District Commissioner, Ahmad Washaka, expressed his condolences to the grieving family and urged residents to be more vigilant and observant of those around them.

He suggested that Mwebe might have been mentally ill or struggling with hidden substance abuse.

Greater Masaka Police Spokesperson Twaha Kasirye confirmed that investigations into the incident were underway.

He also warned parents against being excessively harsh on their children, citing Mwebe's history as a "mummy's boy" and his children's reported misbehavior.

While the investigation continues, the tragedy has left the community grappling with shock and disbelief, raising questions about the pressures that may have led to such a horrific act.