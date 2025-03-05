South Africa: Two to Appear in Court On Firearm Charges

Two suspects are to appear in court soon for the alleged illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and drugs as well as the possession of illegal explosives, Western Cape police said.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the 41-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were arrested on Monday at a storage facility in Stikland where a package containing two kilograms of heroin was confiscated.

The arrests come as a multi-disciplinary team comprising Anti-Gang Unit investigators, Crime Intelligence (Counter Gangs and Narcotics) and Visible Policing Anti-Gang Unit members swooped on storage facilities and seized illegal firearms, ammunition, explosives and drugs.

"The discovery took place in Bellville South as well as in Stikland. The operation, which was the culmination of weeks of observing the movements of suspects resulted in the discovery," said the police in a statement on Tuesday.

In Bellville South, police found three AK47 rifles, an R5 rifle and ⁠one assault rifle, 12 9mm pistols and two revolvers, among others.

"As the investigation continues, the possibility of further arrests effected cannot be ruled out. The efforts of the team have been commended by SAPS management as the Western Cape battles shooting incidents that result murder and attempted murder cases," said the SAPS.