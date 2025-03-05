South Africa: Two to Appear in Court On Firearm Charges

5 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Two suspects are to appear in court soon for the alleged illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and drugs as well as the possession of illegal explosives, Western Cape police said.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the 41-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were arrested on Monday at a storage facility in Stikland where a package containing two kilograms of heroin was confiscated.

The arrests come as a multi-disciplinary team comprising Anti-Gang Unit investigators, Crime Intelligence (Counter Gangs and Narcotics) and Visible Policing Anti-Gang Unit members swooped on storage facilities and seized illegal firearms, ammunition, explosives and drugs.

"The discovery took place in Bellville South as well as in Stikland. The operation, which was the culmination of weeks of observing the movements of suspects resulted in the discovery," said the police in a statement on Tuesday.

In Bellville South, police found three AK47 rifles, an R5 rifle and ⁠one assault rifle, 12 9mm pistols and two revolvers, among others.

"As the investigation continues, the possibility of further arrests effected cannot be ruled out. The efforts of the team have been commended by SAPS management as the Western Cape battles shooting incidents that result murder and attempted murder cases," said the SAPS.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.