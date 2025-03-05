South Africa: President Ramaphosa and Mozambican Counterpart Solidify Bilateral Ties

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Mozambican counterpart, President Daniel Chapo, have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the diplomatic, political and economic relations between South Africa and Mozambique.

President Ramaphosa received President Chapo for a meeting at his official residence, Genadendal, in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The two leaders held discussions aimed at deepening cooperation and strengthening state institutions. President Chapo was recently inaugurated President of the Republic of Mozambique, which is a close partner and immediate neighbour of South Africa.

Speaking about the significance of the engagement, President Ramaphosa said he came together with his counterpart to continue strengthening the bonds that already exist between the two countries.

"We came together to continue strengthening the bonds between our two countries and in many ways how we can turn a new page of cooperation at a political, diplomatic and economic level and how we can entrench political stability in Mozambique following the elections. And also, how we can create a conducive environment for businesses to operate in both countries," President Ramaphosa said.

The discussions also focused on Mozambique's internal political stability, with President Chapo expressing optimism about the ongoing efforts to engage with opposition parties.

"We are here to explain that our situation in Mozambique is good and now we are working. Tomorrow, we will meet with the opposition to sign an agreement on talks we are going to have about the many issues impacting our country including discussions on our electoral laws. We are also here to talk about how we can grow our economy," President Chapo said.

The relationship between South Africa and Mozambique is rooted in a shared historical struggle against apartheid and colonialism. This bond is further enriched by familial connections and cultural similarities that unite the two nations.

Currently, it is estimated that South African companies have invested between R155 billion and R175 billion, creating more than 42 000 job opportunities.

Several key South African companies recently established the South African Chamber of Commerce, promoting trade and investment between the two nations. Mozambique is also a vital energy security partner for South Africa.

The bilateral meeting gave effect to President Ramaphosa's commitment in the 2025 State of the Nation Address that South Africa will leverage its international relations to advance the well-being of humanity; strengthen trade relations around the world and leverage strong and diverse global alliances to make South Africa's economy more resilient.