Kenya: 1,000 Kenyans Benefit From Jobs At Tatu City's Sh2.5bn Warehousing Hub

Nairobi — Tatu City, Kenya's Special Economic Zone (SEZ), has launched The Link Warehousing & Logistics Park and broken ground for its second phase, reinforcing its role as a hub for economic growth and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

With a Sh2.5 billion investment, The Link has already created over 1,000 jobs.

The facility hosts businesses such as Bakels East Africa, a Swiss-based baking ingredients specialist, and Novis PLC, a family-owned pasta producer, alongside beverage distributors and an electronics assembly company.

The first phase is fully sold out, and the second phase, set for completion by the end of 2025, already has a waiting list.

The development spans 12 acres, offering flexible warehousing solutions from 850 sqm to 10,000 sqm.

The second phase will expand capacity to 25,000 sqm, with features including integrated office and ablution facilities, advanced logistics infrastructure, 24/7 utilities, fire safety systems, and energy-efficient lighting.

"The Link demonstrates the power of mixed-use Special Economic Zones to attract global and local investors while enhancing operational efficiency," said Preston Mendenhall, Group COO of Rendeavour, Tatu City's developer.

Kenya Investment Authority CEO John Mwendwa highlighted The Link's role in boosting Kenya's investment appeal.

"A business ecosystem like The Link, and what Tatu City has achieved in attracting over 100 companies, strengthens our country's competitiveness," Mwendwa said.

"As the Kenya Investment Authority, our role is to make Kenya an attractive destination for investors."

Businesses operating in The Link benefit from Tatu City's Special Economic Zone incentives, including a reduced corporate tax rate of 10 percent for the first 10 years, 15 percent for the next decade, VAT zero-rating, and exemptions on import and stamp duties.

More than 25,000 people live, work, and study in Tatu City, which is home to over 100 businesses, including Heineken, Naivas, Dormans, Kärcher, Cooper K-Brands, and Davis & Shirtliff.