Liberia: Supreme Court Orders Release of Musa Bility's Son From Detention

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has ordered the immediate release of Peach Bility, son of Nimba County District Representative Musa Hassan Bility, from detention following a petition for a writ of certiorari. The petition was filed against Criminal Court "C" Judge A. Blamo Dixon and the Government of Liberia by Bility's legal counsel, Cllr. M. Wilkins Wright.

Justice in Chambers, Her Honor Ceanneh Clinton Johnson, issued the directive, overturning Judge Dixon's earlier decision that revoked Bility's bail and remanded him to the Monrovia Central Prison.

Bility was indicted by the Government of Liberia in the May 2024 term of court for multiple drug-related offenses, including unlicensed possession, sale, trade, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution, and transportation of controlled substances.

In the Supreme Court's directive, Justice Johnson stated, "By directive of Her Honor Ceanneh Clinton Johnson, you are hereby ordered to release Defendant Peach Bility from further detention."

Legal Basis for Release

According to Bility's petition, he was arrested on March 24, 2024, at Miami Beach in Mamba Point, Monrovia, by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA). He was subsequently charged and forwarded to the Monrovia City Court before being detained at the Monrovia Central Prison pending trial.

On June 4, 2024, the Montserrado County Grand Jury formally indicted him. However, his legal team later secured a Criminal Appearance Insurance Bond from Sky International Insurance Corporation, which was approved by Judge Dixon on November 15, 2024. This approval led to his release, under the condition that he report weekly to the trial court.

Bility contends that he faithfully complied with this requirement, appearing in court every week, including on February 25, 2025, when his trial was scheduled to commence. However, when the case was called, his legal counsel was absent, prompting Judge Dixon to revoke his bond and order his detention until his lawyer appeared.

In his petition, Bility argued that the judge's decision was unjustified since his bond had not been challenged by the prosecution. He asked the Supreme Court to reinstate his bail and reverse Judge Dixon's ruling, calling it "erroneous and prejudicial."

Justice Johnson's ruling effectively nullifies Judge Dixon's decision, affirming that Bility's bond remains valid and ordering his immediate release from custody.