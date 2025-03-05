Liberia: UN Women, Gender Others Sign Gender Spotlight 2.0 Initiative

UN Women, the government of Liberia, European Commission among others have signed the financing agreements for the Gender (Spotlight 2.0) Initiative and the Support Measures of the European Union's Annual Action Plan 2024.

UN Women during the program congratulated the Government of Liberia and the European Union for what they called important step forward in ensuring gender equality and sustainable development will be a reality in Liberia.

Erica Gerresten, Director for Human Development, Migration, Governance & Peace, DG INTPA, and European Commission joined Liberia's Minister of Planning and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan during the signing ceremony.

Also Minister of Gender, Gbeme Horace-Kollie, UN Resident Coordinator, Christine N. Umutoni, representatives from the UN system and other Government officials were present at the occasion.

At the ceremony, Minister of Planning and Development Planning, Augustine KpeheNgafuan thanked the EU for their support.

The Minister said, "We appreciate the continued support from the European Union, which will have a beneficial and transformative impact on the country.

The agreement signed not only reflects the EU's support for the Government but also its commitment to civil society, ensuring a collaborative approach that complements the Government of Liberia's efforts. In particular, the EU's support will enhance our ability to generate revenue."

For her part, Minister of Gender, GbemeHorace-Kollie remarked said, "This signing ceremony is an achievement both for the Government of Liberia and for the EU, alongside the UN system.

This initiative, whose activities are aligned with the ARREST agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), will mark a pivotal step in reducing SBGV and achieve gender equality in Liberia..."

She indicated that over the next 4 years, Spotlight 2.0 will be implemented in three new counties including Grand Bassa, Maryland, and Bong counties in addition to the 5 counties already covered by the first phase of the initiative Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Gedeh, Nimba and Lofa.

Also speaking, Erica Gerresten, Director for Human Development stated that the signing of the agreement signals their commitment to the gender equality agenda in Liberia.

He indicated, "We too, as the Government of Liberia has expressed, are committed to leaving no one behind. Thanks to Spotlight 2.0., our joint efforts will continue to support the country in achieving its goals."

UN Resident Coordinator, Christine N. Umutonialso said, "The UN family is privileged to be a part of this initiative."

According to her, during the initial phase of Spotlight, a lot was accomplished adding, "Withthe signing of Spotlight 2.0, we hope to see even more stakeholders collaborate to achieve long-term results."