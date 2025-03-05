Uganda: UPDF Trains Officers On Disaster Response, Management

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces has commenced a disaster response and management exercise (Table-Top Exercise), code-named "OKOA MAISHA 2025," at the headquarters of the Uganda Rapid Deployment Centre in Jinja.

The exercise is set to run until March 10, 2025.

The theme of the exercise is "Disaster Response and Management on Coordination Mechanisms Between Different Actors, Which Require Rapid Response Within 12 Hours."

Officiating at the launch, Maj Gen George Igumba, the Commandant of the Senior Command and Staff College-Kimaka, on behalf of the Chief of Joint Staff informed participants that the exercise is a planning session that will gradually evolve into a command post and eventually culminate in a field exercise.

Maj Gen Igumba stated that the primary goal of the exercise is to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to respond swiftly and effectively to disasters in high-pressure situations.

He emphasized the importance of preparedness, explaining that a well-trained team can play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of emergencies.

He stressed that effective disaster management depended on seamless collaboration, describing it as a synchronized effort among all actors to ensure a rapid and efficient response.

Maj Gen Igumba highlighted the need for improved public information management, greater awareness, and the establishment of strong early warning mechanisms.

He pointed out that monitoring and tracking disaster occurrences, along with testing emergency response capabilities, would be essential in refining Uganda's disaster preparedness strategy.

He expressed confidence that by the end of the exercise, URDC's ability to respond to crises within the prescribed 12-hour timeframe would be significantly strengthened.

Brig Gen Earnest Nuwagaba, the Commander of the Uganda Rapid Deployment Center and the exercise Director stated that the expected outcome is the integration of URDC into the national disaster response and management framework under the Office of the Prime Minister.

Brig Gen Nuwagaba stated that the UPDF was mandated to work alongside civilian authorities in emergencies and natural disasters, in line with its constitutional duties.

He referenced Articles 208 and 209 of the Constitution, emphasizing that the UPDF is legally required "to cooperate with civilian authorities in emergency situations and in cases of natural disasters."

The exercise involves participants from multiple government agencies, including the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces, Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Works and Transport, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Uganda Police Force, Uganda Prisons Service, Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control, and the Uganda Red Cross.