Liberia: VP Koung Off to Washington, D.C.

5 March 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Mark Neywon Mengonfia

Monrovia- Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Sr., is expected to participate in the 10th Powering Africa Summit scheduled for March 6-7, 2025 in Washington, D.C., USA.

Vice President Koung who has already left the country will underscore the critical role of energy in Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

As Chairman of the High-Level Steering Committee on Liberia's Energy Crisis, he will present immediate, medium, and long-term strategies aimed at expanding access to affordable and reliable energy across Liberia.

The Vice President will reaffirm Liberia's commitment to creating an investment-friendly environment, encouraging U.S. businesses and investors to explore energy sector opportunities.

His address will focus on sustainable financing for energy projects, fostering innovation, and strengthening U.S.-Liberia energy partnerships.

On the sidelines of the summit, Vice President Koung will engage top U.S. government officials to discuss energy cooperation, economic development, and regional security.

These meetings will include discussions with: Ambassador Troy Fitrell, Senior Bureau Official for African Affairs, U.S. Department of State; Mr. Joshua Volz, Deputy Assistant Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy; Honorable Sara Jacobs, Ranking Member, House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa; Senator Chris Coons, Member, U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations; Representative Ilhan Omar, U.S. House of Representatives; Town Hall Meeting with Liberians in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia metropolitan area.

Following the summit, Vice President Koung will travel to the State of Pennsylvania on March 8, 2025, for a town hall meeting organized by the Liberian Association of Pennsylvania (LAP) and the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA).

This gathering will provide an opportunity for dialogue with the Liberian diaspora, focusing on national development, governance, peace, and security.

The Powering Africa Summit serves as a premier platform to advance U.S.-Africa energy partnerships, focusing on the role of finance in accelerating Africa's energy transition.

This year's summit will bring together government leaders, investors, and industry experts to foster strategic collaborations aimed at addressing Africa's energy needs.

