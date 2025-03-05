Rwanda has accused Germany of politicising development cooperation after Berlin announced it was halting new development aid and reviewing existing commitments over Rwanda's alleged role in the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

The Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning Germany's decision, saying it contradicted Berlin's claims of supporting African-led peace efforts while ignoring violations by the DR Congo government and its allied militias.

"Germany contradicts its own claims of supporting the African-led process to resolve the conflict in eastern DRC by letting the DRC off the hook for numerous violations, which only reinforces its belligerent posture and needlessly prolongs the conflict," the ministry said in a statement.

Germany's development ministry announced on Tuesday that, in coordination with international partners, it would further restrict bilateral cooperation with Rwanda.

The ministry said Berlin had informed Kigali in advance and urged it to withdraw support for the M23 rebel group, which has been advancing in eastern DR Congo.

According to the ministry, Germany last pledged aid of 93.6 million euros ($98 million) to Rwanda in October 2022 for the period 2022 to 2024. However, in light of recent developments, the country is reassessing its commitments.

Rwanda, which has repeatedly denied supporting M23, criticised Germany's move, arguing that it disregards security concerns in the region, particularly the activities of the DRC-backed FDLR militia.

"For a country which prides itself on taking seriously the warning signs of ethnic extremism, Germany shows an utter lack of courage by ignoring the threat posed by DRC-backed FDLR genocidal militias to Rwanda, as well as to Congolese Tutsi communities in eastern DRC," the Rwandan statement said.

The government in Kigali further accused Germany of applying "one-sided, coercive measures" instead of addressing the root causes of the crisis.

"Countries like Germany that bear a historical responsibility for the recurring instability in this region should know better than to apply one-sided, coercive measures," the statement added.

Rwanda maintains that it will continue to protect its national security while engaging in regional peace efforts.

The ongoing conflict in eastern DR Congo has triggered global pressure on Rwanda, with Western governments calling for an end to the fighting and accountability for human rights violations.

Germany's action comes after the European Union and the United Kingdom, Sweden as well as Canada, announced plans to suspend bilateral aid to Rwanda.

The US also announced sanctions against James Kabarebe, a Rwandan state minister for foreign affairs.