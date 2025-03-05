Uganda: Hailstorm Destroys Dormitory At Bombo Secondary School in Luweero

A downpour accompanied by a hailstorm wreaked havoc in Bombo Town Council, Luweero District, on Monday, March 3, leaving massive destruction in its wake.

Among the most affected institutions is Bombo Secondary School, where the storm de-roofed a boys' dormitory housing over 450 students, as well as damaging the laboratory building and staff quarters.

Hajj Musa Lubega, the headteacher of Bombo SS, expressed his distress over the destruction, revealing that the school had long been in a poor state with old iron sheets and had repeatedly sought government intervention without success.

"This time, the rain didn't spare us. It tore off the roof of the boys' dormitory, and now we are struggling to find space to accommodate them. The storm also damaged other school structures, including the laboratory and staff quarters," Lubega said.

With the school's infrastructure compromised, administrators have resorted to temporarily housing students in classrooms, a move that has significantly disrupted lessons.

Lubega added that they are now considering setting up tents as makeshift classrooms while awaiting government support.

The storm also left a trail of destruction across the town council, with several homes de-roofed and properties destroyed.

Regina Nakato, a mother of three, recounted her ordeal after her house was left roofless and her belongings ruined.

"Everything in my house was destroyed. I don't even know where to start from. My children may not return to school soon because of this disaster," Nakato lamented.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Education Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite the extensive damage, Bombo Town Council Mayor Osman Kassim confirmed that no casualties were reported. However, he urged the government to step in with urgent support to rebuild classrooms and other affected structures.

"We thank God that no one was hurt, but the damages are overwhelming. The government should allocate funds to help us rebuild, especially the school facilities that have been affected," Kassim said.

The area Member of Parliament, Hassan Kirumira Lukalidde together with the woman MP Brendah Nabukenya , visited the affected schools and expressed concern over the government's continued inaction regarding Bombo SS.

"I have repeatedly pushed for the rehabilitation of Bombo Secondary School, but my pleas have gone unanswered. Now, look at the destruction. I will write again to the Prime Minister's office, urging immediate intervention," he vowed.

Other institutions affected by the storm include Lukole Secondary School, Bombo UMEA Primary School, and Bombo Police Residential Quarters, among others.

As the community struggles to recover, residents and school administrators are calling on the government and well-wishers to offer immediate assistance to rebuild what was lost and ensure students can resume their studies without further disruptions.