Rwanda Accuses Canada of 'Blatantly Ignoring' Security Concerns - Statement

Rwanda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned Canada's recent statement on the ongoing conflict in eastern DR Congo, accusing the North American country of overlooking Rwanda's security concerns and unfairly blaming it for the crisis.

On Monday, Canada announced it had suspended the issuance of permits for the export of controlled goods and technologies to Rwanda, as well as suspending pursuing new government-to-government business and trade missions with Rwanda, and support to private-sector business development activities.

It also said it would review Canadian government participation at international events hosted by Rwanda in the future.

Canada joins the European Union and the United Kingdom, both of which have also announced plans to suspend bilateral aid to Rwanda. The US also announced sanctions against James Kabarebe, a Rwandan state minister for foreign affairs. On March 3, Canada's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, along with Ministers Ahmed Hussen and Mary Ng, issued a statement condemning the Rwandan government for allegedly supporting the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels and violating DR Congo's sovereignty.

In response, Rwanda's Foreign Ministry summoned the Canadian High Commissioner, rejecting what it described as a misrepresentation of facts.

"Canada is voluntarily accusing Rwanda of atrocities committed in Eastern DRC, while those crimes are committed in broad daylight by the FARDC and DRC Government militias," the ministry said in a statement.

It further criticised Canada for disregarding Rwanda's security concerns, particularly the role of the FDLR, a militia group linked to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, which Kigali claims is being sheltered by Kinshasa.

"Canada blatantly disregards Rwanda's security concerns and covers up the DRC Government and its allied FDLR genocidal militia's persecution of Congolese Tutsi communities in North and South Kivu, as well as in Ituri," the statement added.

Rwanda also expressed defiance in the face of Canada's measures, stating that it "is not deterred in its obligation to protect our citizens and our national security." Kigali did not directly address Canada's decision to suspend government-backed business engagements but maintained that it remains committed to ensuring security and stability in the region.

The diplomatic escalation comes as fighting in eastern DR Congo intensifies, with M23 rebels advancing in North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

Canada's statement denounced the presence of Rwandan forces in DR Congo, describing it as a "flagrant violation" of the country's sovereignty.

Ottawa also condemned reports of widespread human rights abuses, including attacks on civilians, sexual violence, and massacres.

"We are particularly concerned by reports of conflict-related sexual violence against women and girls," said Canada's Foreign Ministry.

"These acts are heinous and contrary to obligations under international human rights law and international humanitarian law."

While Canada urged regional actors to uphold peace agreements under the Luanda and Nairobi processes, Rwanda has insisted that international actors should acknowledge Kinshasa's role in fueling the crisis.

"Rwanda is not the aggressor in this situation," a Rwandan official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We have repeatedly raised concerns about the FARDC's collaboration with the FDLR, yet the international community remains silent."

With tensions between the two nations rising, the latest diplomatic rift highlights broader international divisions over the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

As fighting continues, the international community remains divided on how to address the escalating humanitarian crisis and find a path toward lasting peace.