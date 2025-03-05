Zimbabwe: President Hosts Persons With Disabilities At State House

5 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is hosting persons with disabilities at State House in Harare today, thereby reaffirming Government's commitment to inclusivity and support for the disabled community.

The President launched the National Disability Policy in June 2021, which was a significant milestone in addressing challenges faced by persons with disabilities in Zimbabwe.

The policy aims to promote equal opportunities, accessibility, and empowerment for persons with disabilities across all sectors of society.

Building on this initiative, the Government established the Technical National Coordination Committee in 2022 to oversee and guide the implementation of the policy.

The Committee plays a crucial role in ensuring that the objectives outlined in the policy translate into tangible improvements in the lives of persons with disabilities.

Today's event at State House is expected to provide a platform for direct engagement between the President and representatives of persons with disabilities, allowing for discussions on progress, challenges, and further steps in policy implementation.

