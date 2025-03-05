Liberia: Dr. Kpoyo Mute

The Health Minister and her team at the MOH have been accused by the Kingdom Business Incorporated (KBI) of manipulating the bidding process and hand-picking illegal contractors in return for kickbacks.

On Tuesday, on the sideline of the Regional Public Service leadership conference on health workforce development, New Dawn asked Dr. Kpoto about the alleged accusation surrounding the bid and the name of the contractor to whom the contract was awarded, but she instead instructed our reporter to go ahead and write the story.

"Go report the story." I do not have and will not say anything," Dr. Kpoto melted down as she slammed her car door.

The story revolves around an allegation made by L. Swansey Fallah, the Chief Executive Officer of Kingdom Business Inc.

Mr. Fallah has accused the Ministry of awarding contracts to its own contractors outside of the bidding process in return for a kickback.

He names the upgrade of the Bo-Waterside Health Center Civic Work in Grand Cape Mount County, Construction of a Mental Health Hospital, and Completion of the Ministry of Health Partners Building, which were awarded to the two companies through alleged manipulation by top government officials within the Ministry.

The American Eagle Construction Company and Interior Prospective LLC have been drawn into the accusation as two of the construction firms that were illegally awarded the contracts without participating in any competitive bidding process, as required by the Procurement Law.

In an earlier conversation with this paper, Assistant Minister of Health for Administration Richard D. Kollie stated that the case was before the Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC) for adjudication. - Edited by Othello B. Garblah