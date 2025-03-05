Zimbabwe: All Set for Opening of 2025 Tobacco Marketing Season

It is all systems go for today's opening of this year's tobacco maketing season at the Tobacco Sales Floor in Harare.

The bales are already laid on the floors ready for the first sale of the season.

TSF officials are busy making last minute preparations for the opening ceremony.

Guests, including farmers, are already making their way into the venue ahead of the start of the season.

Excitement is in the air as farmers prepare to showcase their crops and to see how their crop will fare this year.

The start of the tobacco season is an important event in the country as it always heralds the injection of foreign currency inflows into the economy.

Tobacco is one of the country's major foreign currency earners after gold.