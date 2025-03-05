A fire that engulfed the Liberia Capitol Building on December 18, 2024, causing US$1.8 million in damages, was deliberately set, according to findings released by a team of fire investigators from the Minnesota-based Fire Rescue Alliance.

Following a thorough analysis of fire patterns, eyewitness accounts, and physical evidence, the investigators determined that the blaze was intentionally set, originating near the Speaker's podium within the legislative chamber. The report, released to the public today, indicates that an ignitable liquid was used to accelerate the fire, rapidly spreading to nearby combustible materials, including furniture, carpeting, and fabric decorations.

According to the Fire Rescue Alliance, its rapid spread and intensity suggested it was not an accident. Burn pattern analysis showed flames moved vertically up a wood-paneled wall behind the Speaker's podium, consuming the backdrop displaying the Liberian crest before extending to the ceiling and balcony.

Investigators ruled out electrical causes, noting that previous vandalism had severed exterior electrical conductors, eliminating the possibility of an electrical ignition source. Additionally, no active electrical loads or operating appliances were present during the fire.

One of the most significant discoveries was the presence of eight one-gallon containers in the fire's area of origin and along primary egress routes. These containers were not seen during a legislative meeting held less than 24 hours before the fire, raising concerns that they were deliberately placed to obstruct evacuation and accelerate the fire's spread.

"The placement of these containers, particularly near exits, suggests an intentional effort to restrict egress and intensify the blaze," the report states.

A Troubling Attack on Democracy?

The fire severely damaged the Capitol Building, which was built during the Tubman administration in 1958 and is the seat of Liberia's national legislature. The fire occurred during heightened political tensions in the country. While authorities have not yet publicly identified suspects or a motive, the intentional nature of the fire raises concerns about politically motivated sabotage or targeted destruction of government property.

Liberian officials have acknowledged the investigation's findings and stated that a criminal probe is ongoing. "This was not just an accident," said a senior government official, speaking anonymously. "This was an attack on our democratic institutions, and we will pursue accountability."

International Assistance in the Investigation

The involvement of the Minnesota-based Fire Rescue Alliance in the investigation highlights ongoing cooperation between U.S. and Liberian authorities on public safety and emergency response efforts. The organization, specializing in fire investigations and rescue operations, agreed to travel to Monrovia to assist in forensic analysis and scene reconstruction.

With the conclusion that the fire was deliberately set, questions remain about who was responsible and what their motivations were. The Liberia National Police, in coordination with international partners, are expected to intensify investigations into potential suspects in the coming weeks.

For now, the Liberia Capitol Building stands as a charred reminder of the destruction, as the government grapples with the devastating fire's financial and political fallout.