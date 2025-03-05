Namibia: Otjozondjupa, Omaheke Prepare for Newspaper Cup

The Otjozondjupa and Omaheke regions will this weekend hold trials for coveted places in their respective Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup teams.

The football and netball trials for the Otjozondjupa region will be held at Mokati Sport Stadium at Otjiwarongo on Saturday, with the Omahake region making use of Legare Stadium at Gobabis on Saturday and Sunday.

Officials of the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service will organise the trials for both football and netball teams for Otjozondjupa, regional sport officer Jeaneth Kaundje says.

"These efforts are all aimed at preparing the region's under-20 football and netball teams, as the annual Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup is approaching," she told Nampa yesterday.

Kaundje said the best players will be selected at the trials to represent the region at the popular youth sport tournament, which takes place from 18 to 21 April at Outjo in the Kunene region.

She urged all potential players to bring along their national identification documents for the trials, adding that players without an ID and birth certificate would not be allowed to participate in the selection process.

Potential players for both football and netball teams are those born from 1 January 2006, she said.

Kaundje called on parents to support their children where possible as the regional management for the under-20 tournament is only capable of transporting the potential players to and from the Mokati Sport Stadium.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She urged players to be at the stadium by 08h00.

Similarly, Omaheke Football Association chairperson Theobald Kahuure said the trials are primarily aimed at selecting the best players to represent the region at the prestigious event.

Kahuure said the trials were originally set for 1 March, but were moved to 8 March to enable everybody to pay homage to founding president Sam Nujoma.

The chairperson urged players to bring along their national identification documents to the trials.

"This is a serious issue," Kahuure said.

He called on parents and schools to provide eligible players with transport and accommodation.

"This is a very unfortunate situation as we cannot cater for players regarding food, accommodation and transport. But we will have plans for the selected players once the team starts with preparations," Kahuure said.

Additionally, players are requested to come to training with their training attire, especially soccer boots.

Kavirombo said the trials will continue beyond Saturday to accommodate all players who are not able to make it to Gobabis at the first selection opportunity.

"We want to be fair and give all players a chance to come test themselves. The players can start with their own preparations for trials," he said.

The trials will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday, and players are expected to be at the venue before 08h00. - Adapted from Nampa