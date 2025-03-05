Namibia: First Fistball Tournament At Swakop

The first fistball tournament of the year takes place on Saturday at the SFC sport ground in Swakopmund.

The Fistball Association of Namibia had earlier announced that it wiill not have a league competition this year and that it will instead just hold various tournaments throughout the year.

The league was scrapped after the vacant position of a league chairman could not be filled, with the result that it will be only the second time in FAN's 57-year history that a league will not be held. The first time was in 2020 when league activities were cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic.

FAN together with club representatives agreed that only tournaments will be held this year.

In the A category, two teams each from Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) and Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC), as well as three teams from Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW), will be in action. The newly crowned opening cup winner, CFC 1, is considered to be the favourite to win the tournament.

In the B category, CFC, SFC and two teams from SKW have registered. Besides the opening tournament runner-up, CFC 3, SKW 4 will also have legitimate hopes of winning the tournament.

Furthermore, the SFC juniors will play against CFC in the u13 category.

Meanwhile FAN announced that planning for the Old Crocks Cup in April is in full swing. The tournament will be held at SKW on 12 April and at Swakopmund on 19 April, with 23 teams in action, including 16 teams from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the USA. The men's age groups are over 40, over 50 and over 60, while the women will compete in the over 30 category.

The men's provisional squad consists of 27 players, eight of whom are active in Germany. The squad, which is preparing for the 2027 World Championships in Germany, will meet again on Sunday for a training camp.