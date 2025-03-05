South Africa: Hawks Granted Preservation Order for Rubber Duck Tail Worth R150 000

5 March 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Gqeberha High Court successfully granted Hawks Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (PCSI) and National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) preservation asset forfeiture order of a rubber duck tail (Boat) worth R150 000 on Monday, 03 March 2025.

On 12 November 2024, members from Jeffrey's Bay Stock Theft Unit under SAPS received information regarding a rubber duck tail that was suspected to have been loaded with abalone. Police followed up on information and found a duck tail, search was conducted, where abalone was confiscated. The owner of the duck tail with other occupants could not give a reasonable explanation about the abalone. Three accused, namely Calvin Van Rensburg (39), Amnkele Owen Jacob (29), and Ashwell Van Rensburg (32), were arrested and charged for possession of stock theft. The rubber duck trail was seized as it was used in the commission of a crime. The criminal case still ongoing and it was remanded to 03 April 2025 for trial.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head Major General Obed Ngwenya expressed his gratitude towards the team for the sterling work done.

