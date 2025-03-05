Uganda: They Are Doing a Great Job - Gen Muhoozi Hails Jatt

Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has praised the Joint Anti-terrorism Task Force (JATT), despite facing criticism regarding its recent operations.

This week, personnel, most of them wearing dark masks and believed to belong to JATT, made headlines after Various clips surfaced showing them confronting National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters and some journalists with "heavy handed tactics" during Kawempe North MP by-election campaigns.

Amidst questions regarding JATT identity and modus operandi, General Muhoozi has praised the task force, affirming that they are part of Uganda's security forces.

"Who are they?? They are Ugandan Security and they are doing a GREAT job!" Gen Muhoozi said on X (formerly Twitter).

The Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force (JATT) is a security agency established by the Government of Uganda under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2002, in response to the insurgency of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels in Northern Uganda.

JATT's primary purpose is to combat terrorist threats in the country.

The JATT comprises members from various security organisations, including the Internal Security Organization (ISO) and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

However, the deployment of the JATT during the Kawempe North MP by-election has sparked mixed reactions.

Some, including a section of Members of Parliament, have expressed concerns about the appropriateness of using this agency to address electoral issues, which they argue are not related to terrorism.

The MPs were particularly disturbed by reports of JATT's harsh treatment of journalists and supporters of NUP candidate Elias Nalukoola in the ongoing Kawempe North MP by-election campaigns.

"Since when did elections become terrorism that you must deploy JATT? The Leader of Opposition singled out the journalist, but the biggest issue is deploying JATT to deal with elections, that is what you must answer as government," Kira Municipality MP Ssemujju Nganda said this week

In response, the Minister of State for Trade, Industries, and Cooperatives, David Bahati, has assured that the government would investigate the situation.

"Security agencies are meant to protect citizens, not harm them. We will visit the journalist and take necessary action," he said.