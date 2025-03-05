Kenya's Wheat Demand Exceeds Local Supply By 92% - AFA

Nairobi Kenya — The Agricultural Food Authority (AFA) has said that Kenya only produces 8 percent of its wheat demand, which is 2.2 to 2.4 million metric tonnes annually, relying on 92 per cent in imports.

In a report on Tuesday, the authority stated that Kenya's annual wheat production was 135,000 MT in 2023 against a consumption of 2.2 million MT, which has increased in the last five years.

In its report, AFA noted that despite efforts to boost local production consumption, demand has been significantly spiking, prompting imports from Russia, Ukraine, and the EU.

"The national wheat demand is 2.2 - 2.4 million metric tons annually. The country produces about 8% of total consumption while 92% is imported. Kenya's annual wheat production was 135,000MT in 2023 against a consumption of 2,200,000MT which has been increasing in the last five years. The deficit of about 1.9-2.2 MT has been filled through imports majorly from Russia, Ukraine and EU," read the report.

AFA added that the total local wheat harvested from July 2024 to March 2025 is 1.7 million (90 kg) bags, with millers mopping up 1.4 million bags from August to date.

The authority added that the total available wheat with farmers and marketing agents is about 321,596 bags, with the bulk being in Upper Narok with 130,828 bags.

The remaining wheat to be harvested in Upper Narok and Timau 2 is projected to be at 80,000 bags.AFA notes that the government under BETA is fully addressing the challenges through the subsidised fertiliser programme, enforcement of minimum guaranteed prices, e-Extension services, soil testing and improved seed varieties.

This comes as the Ministry of Agriculture announces that the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) will begin collecting 321,000 bags of wheat from farmers to address the ongoing wheat crisis in the country.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe directed that NCPB will make payments to farmers within 30 days after delivery to the warehouses across the country.

The Cabinet Secretary also issued a stern warning to those attempting to hijack the resolution by delivering imported wheat to the NCPB, stating that they would be arrested for sabotaging the process.

"In a memorandum of understanding to be signed between the NCPB and the Millers, the wheat from the NCPB will be collected by millers and payments done within 14 to 21 days," read the statement.

Kagwe further expressed his intention to reduce wheat imports by ensuring local farmers increase their production from the current 8% to above 40% of the demand from millers.

The move is a relief for farmers, particularly those in Narok, who have recently been lamenting the inability to sell their wheat following a bumper harvest this year.

The farmers claim that since they started their harvest in August last year, they have not succeeded in selling their wheat.