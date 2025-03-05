East Africa: Ministry Urges Immediate Action Against Alarming Malnutrition in East Africa

ADDIS ABABA - The Ministry of Agriculture has issued a stark warning about the escalating child starvation and food shortages in East Africa, calling for urgent and coordinated intervention.

This call to action was made at the opening of the First High-Level Learning Event on the Food Systems Resilience Program (FSRP) for Eastern and Southern Africa.

Agriculture State Minister Efa Muleta (PhD) highlighted the compounding effects of climate change, drought, floods, locust invasions, conflict, and rising food prices, which are severely exacerbating food insecurity.

"Child starvation and food shortages in the East African region demand immediate, coordinated action at all levels," he emphasized.

Despite these challenges, Ethiopia remains committed to transforming its food systems and bolstering global food resilience. The Ministry pointed to various programs designed to address the root causes of malnutrition and unsustainable productivity, particularly in rural communities. "We are dedicated to scaling digital solutions to strengthen our food system's resilience and enhance our ability to adapt," stated Efa . "However, we must recognize the urgent reality we face."

IGAD Agriculture and Environment Division Director Daher Elmi stressed the central role of food systems resilience in Africa's sustainable development. "This event will serve as a vital platform to assess progress, strengthen institutional learning, and scale successful interventions to improve food security across Eastern and Southern Africa," Daher said. "As IGAD, we must leverage this opportunity to share experiences, best practices, and foster strong collaborations to ensure our food systems are resilient and adaptive."

CCARDESA Executive Director and Mission Head Prof. Cliff Sibusiso Dlamini emphasized the event's critical role in strengthening regional collaboration and knowledge sharing.

"This is a crucial platform for enhancing food systems resilience in Eastern and Southern Africa,"he stated. "CCARDESA is committed to fostering institutional learning and innovation, ensuring that agricultural resilience investments translate into long-term food security and economic growth."

BY GIRMACHEW GASHAW

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 5 MARCH 2025