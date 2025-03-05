Ethiopia and Somalia Destined to Prosper Together

Ethiopia and Somalia are two big neighboring countries that occupy a large part of the Horn of Africa region, which is known globally as the most unstable part of the continent. Majority of the conflicts, natural disasters and other problems that beset the region also occurred in these two countries.

Therefore, the collaboration of the two countries to transform their economy and ensure peace can be a vital step towards significantly reengineering the image of the entire region. Through Ethiopia and Somalia share a significant economic partnership stemming from geographical proximity, shared cultural ties, and mutual interests in security and development they have not yet adequately harnessed the potential.

Over the years, political changes in both countries have prompted a reevaluation of their economic partnerships. Ethiopia's economy is one of the fastest-growing in Africa, while Somalia is gradually recovering from decades of civil conflict. Their complementary economic landscapes create potential for mutual benefit.

Somalia is an important trading partner of Ethiopia. Both countries are signatories of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement which is believed to enhance trade ties with in the continent and the regions. The steps that are growing between the two countries already enable to foster trade and economic ties that can bring their peoples more closely together and pave the way for a lasting peace and stability.

The trade relationship between the countries has evolved significantly in recent years. This trade not only underscores the economic interdependence of both nations but also highlights the importance of formal trade routes. The establishment of cross-border trading networks facilitates the exchange of goods and services, bolstering the economies of both countries.

The security situation in the Horn of Africa significantly influences economic partnerships. Ethiopia has historically been involved in Somali affairs, often providing military support in combating issues such as piracy and the rise of extremist groups.

Cultural and social ties also enrich the economic partnership between Ethiopia and Somalia. The two nations share linguistic and religious similarities, which foster trust and collaboration. These relationships can enhance trade not only through formal channels but also through informal networks built on community ties. The role of diasporas from both countries, which are often engaged in entrepreneurship, further supports economic activities that connect local markets to international ones. The exchange of cultural practices and traditions can enhance consumer loyalty and spur regional development initiatives.

Looking at recent years, the relationship has entered a new phase characterized by infrastructure development and investment opportunities. The construction of roads and transportation links is crucial for enhancing trade efficiency. The Ethio-Somalia road project aims to connect major cities and improve access to markets. This infrastructure development will likely lower transportation costs and foster more integrated economic activities. Additionally, pilot projects in agriculture and fisheries have emerged as areas of potential growth, providing opportunities for knowledge exchange and investment.

Nonetheless, Political instability in Somalia still needs more effort to attract investment and development efforts. Addressing these issues will require both nations to engage in constructive dialogue, with the support of international partners, to ensure that economic initiatives are sustainable and inclusive.

In this regard the recent unreserved efforts of the leaders of the two countries needs due recognition as it is a timely one. Furthermore, managing the balance between Ethiopia's economic growth and Somalia's reconstruction efforts will be essential for maintaining equitable benefits for both countries.

In a global context, Ethiopia and Somalia's partnership presents a model for cooperation among developing nations. Both countries need each other to the extent that developing alone would have consequences on both.

It should be recalled that the troubles that emaciated the region for decades were created in one country but the impact spills over to the other. This is mainly because the two countries share a long border, people of close ethnic and religious ties, among others.

Furthermore, external forces that aim to exploit the region also attempt to pit the two countries against each other to widen their chance of earning undue benefits.

On the contrary, their collaboration demonstrates how neighbors can leverage complementarities to address common challenges and work toward mutual prosperity. As both countries navigate the complexities of regional and global economic systems, they have the opportunity to strengthen their political and economic ties further. The potential rise of a stable, cooperative Horn of Africa can serve as a focal point for investment, trade, and development initiatives.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald

BY ZEKARIAS WOLDEMARIAM

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 5 MARCH 2025