Nigerian International Abubakar Lawal Laid to Rest in Sokoto

The remains of Nigerian international footballer Abubakar Lawal, who played for Vipers Sports Club in Uganda, have been laid to rest in Sokoto.

The body of Abubakar, whose death remains shrouded in mystery, was flown back to Nigeria at the expense of his club.

His funeral prayers, attended by family members, sympathisers, and well-wishers, were held at the Sultan Abubakar III mosque before interment at the mosque burial ground in Sokoto.

Engineer Mustapha Abdullahi, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, led the state government delegation at the funeral rites, alongside officials from the Nigerian Embassy in Uganda and Vipers Sports Club.

The late Abubakar Lawal, whose club dedicated their last Sunday victory to his memory, will be remembered for scoring the club's first CAF Champions Cup goal.