Nigerian International Abubakar Lawal Laid to Rest in Sokoto

5 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adeniyi Olugbemi

The remains of Nigerian international footballer Abubakar Lawal, who played for Vipers Sports Club in Uganda, have been laid to rest in Sokoto.

The body of Abubakar, whose death remains shrouded in mystery, was flown back to Nigeria at the expense of his club.

His funeral prayers, attended by family members, sympathisers, and well-wishers, were held at the Sultan Abubakar III mosque before interment at the mosque burial ground in Sokoto.

Engineer Mustapha Abdullahi, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, led the state government delegation at the funeral rites, alongside officials from the Nigerian Embassy in Uganda and Vipers Sports Club.

The late Abubakar Lawal, whose club dedicated their last Sunday victory to his memory, will be remembered for scoring the club's first CAF Champions Cup goal.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.