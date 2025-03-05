Tanzania to Halt Steel Imports Following Growth in Local Production

Tanzania is set to officially cease the importation of steel, following massive growth in local production which marks a major achievement in the industrialisation agenda.

Speaking during a tour of Lodhia Industries in Mkuranga District, Coast Region Kitila Mkumbo, Minister in the President's Office Responsible for Planning and Investment, said the growth of Tanzania's local steel production capacity was a game changer.

During the tour, alongside Members of Parliament from Dar es Salaam Region, Mkumbo said Lodhia Industries, is one of Tanzania's largest steel production facilities producing corrugated iron sheets and steel.

According to Mkumbo, the country now possesses a strong steel industry that not only meets domestic demand but exceeds it.

"We have the capacity to meet our local needs, with 19 major steel industries capable of fulfilling these requirements," he stated. "With 19 factories producing a combined total of 1.2 million tonnes, and Tanzania's internal capacity at 600,000 tonnes, we are confident that we no longer need to rely on steel imports," he said.

Mkumbo also emphasised the government's focus on fostering a favourable investment environment to support local industries.

"This is a clear testament to the success of our efforts to promote industrialisation through strategic investments," he added.

Manoj Gopi, CEO of Lodhia Industries, highlighted the company's $100 million investment as an example of how local investments can stimulate the growth of Tanzania's economy.

He noted that the company now employs 2,370 workers and is already exporting steel to regional markets such as Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

James Maziku, Director of Investment Facilitation from Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), reiterated the minister's remarks, emphasising that the development of the steel industry is a direct result of the government's commitment to creating a favourable businesses environment.

"We are pleased to witness such substantial investments in the sector, which not only satisfy local demand but also strengthen our regional trade relations," Maziku added.