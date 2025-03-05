Nigeria: Lassa Fever Resurgence - Nigeria Struggles As Fatality Rates Soar

Lassa fever, a highly infectious viral hemorrhagic illness, has continued its deadly grip on Nigeria, straining the country's fragile healthcare system.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) recently confirmed 38 new cases and nine deaths in a single week, signaling a persistent public health threat. Although this represents a decline from the 54 cases recorded in the previous week, the rising case fatality rate, now at 19.7 per cent, is cause for alarm.

Since the start of 2025, at least one confirmed case has been reported in 12 states, affecting 66 local government areas. However, three states, Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi, remain the epicenters of the outbreak, accounting for 73 per cent of all confirmed cases. Ondo leads the chart with 34 per cent, followed by Edo (21%) and Bauchi (18%).

The most affected demographic is young adults aged 21 to 30, with men being slightly more at risk than women.

Lassa fever is endemic in Nigeria, with outbreaks occurring mostly during the dry season (November to April). The disease is primarily spread through food or household items contaminated by the urine and feces of infected Mastomys rats. Human-to-human transmission is also common, particularly in healthcare settings with inadequate infection control measures.

The NCDC has described the current situation as critical, especially as the dry season continues to fuel the spread of the virus. In 2024, Nigeria recorded 1,187 confirmed cases and 191 deaths. Despite a slight reduction in the case fatality rate from 16.4 per cent in 2024 to 15.4 per cent early this year, the recent spike in deaths has reignited concerns.

Healthcare workers are among the most vulnerable in this outbreak due to direct contact with infected patients. In the resent report, the NCDC confirmed no new infections among healthcare workers, a positive development compared to previous weeks. However, the agency continues to urge frontline responders to maintain a high index of suspicion for Lassa fever in patients with febrile illnesses and to strictly adhere to infection prevention protocols.

To curb the spread of the disease, the NCDC has activated its multi-sectoral Incident Management System, working alongside government agencies and development partners.

NCDC Director-General, Dr. Jide Idris, emphasised the importance of personal and environmental hygiene. He urged Nigerians to block holes that could allow rodents into homes, store food in sealed containers, and avoid drying food on the ground where contamination is likely.

"Cover your waste bins and dispose of waste properly. Safely store food items such as rice, garri, beans, and maize in well-covered containers. Communities should also set up dump sites far from residential areas to reduce rodent infestations," Dr. Idris advised.

While Nigeria continues to battle the current outbreak, experts and stakeholders have called for more sustainable interventions. Advanced research, increased government commitment, and stronger international collaborations are needed to improve prevention and control strategies.

The NCDC has also cautioned Nigerians against self-medication, stressing that not all fevers are malaria. Proper medical diagnosis is crucial in differentiating Lassa fever from other febrile illnesses.

As the outbreak unfolds, the priority remains clear swift containment, heightened awareness, and long-term investment in healthcare infrastructure to prevent future crises.