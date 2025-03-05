South Africa: DA Concludes Working Visit to the United States

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has concluded a week-long working visit to Washington, D.C., aimed at stabilising diplomatic relations between South Africa and the United States during this period of heightened tensions.

As the second-largest party in South Africa's Government of National Unity (GNU), the DA remains a steadfast and credible advocate for South Africa's national interests on the international stage.

During the visit, the DA engaged with key decision-makers across Congress, the State Department, and the White House. These discussions were aimed at ensuring that U.S. leaders receive accurate and fact-based information regarding South Africa's domestic landscape and the challenges our nation is currently navigating.

The DA further emphasised the importance of maintaining strong communication channels between our two nations, in light of recent tensions exacerbated by unnecessary provocations, which come at the expense of the unity and continued economic development of our Nation.

It was clear from discussions that much work must be done in order to rebuild bilateral trust. The DA has consistently called for a comprehensive reform of South Africa's foreign policy agenda and the consistent application of our policy of non-alignment in advancing our national interest.

The DA remains resolute in opposing the ANC's divisive, race-based policies, and advocating for a means-based approach to addressing systemic inequality.

The DA has furthermore launched legal action in respect of the Expropriation Act, and we have full faith that our judiciary will continue to safeguard the private property rights of all South Africans.

The DA remains dedicated to building a mutually beneficial bilateral relationship with the United States, one of South Africa's largest trade and investment partners.

As proud South Africans, the DA will continue to champion the interests of all citizens on the global stage.