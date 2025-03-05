South Africa: Video of Bullying Incident At Nqabakazulu High School Condemned

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has condemned a video circulating on social media showing an alleged incident of bullying at Nqabakazulu High School in KwaMashu, north of Durban.

In the video, a learner is seen physically attacking another learner inside the school's toilet over gossiping allegations.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Sipho Hlomuka, has expressed his deep concern over the incident and strongly condemned any form of bullying or violence in schools.

"Bullying as a whole is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our schools. We, as a department, are committed to ensuring that all learners feel safe and protected within the school environment," Hlomuka said.

Hlomuka has encouraged learners to report bullying incidents so that they can be addressed immediately.