South Africa: Criminality Will Be 'Dealt With Decisively' - Eskom

Eskom, in collaboration with the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) Energy Safety and Security Priority Committee, is continuing its crackdown on criminality within the organisation.

This after the power utility and law enforcement executed several arrests related to theft and corruption over the past few months.

"The ongoing efforts have resulted in a series of arrests, with the financial impact of these crimes totalling R1.09 million.

"To date, R873,000 has been recovered and sentencing has been executed. These arrests highlight the ongoing fight against internal and external criminal activities affecting Eskom's operations," the power utility said.

Some of the arrests made include that of an Eskom employee and his brother for theft, an Eskom official and security contractor for diesel theft and a weighbridge operator involved in fraudulent fuel transactions.

"An Eskom supplier and his brother in eMalahleni and Middelburg were arrested...for the theft of 16 dome valves valued at R173 000 from Tutuka Power Station. The arrests follow extensive internal and external investigations dating back to 2023.

"In a separate incident, an Eskom employee and a contracted Security Officer were arrested for diesel theft at Kriel Power Station in Mpumalanga. Eskom's Group Security and Investigation team apprehended the suspects after observing suspicious activity.

"The investigation resulted in the seizure of...fuel trucks, which are now part of the inquiry and the arrest of the Eskom Weighbridge Operator, and the contracted Security Officer charged for theft of diesel worth over R700 000."

Furthermore, an official has also appeared in court to face charges of corruption.

"On Thursday, 21 November 2024, the Hendrina Magistrate's Court granted a R50 000 bail to Nonhlanhla Nhlabathi, an Eskom employee accused of corruption at Arnot Power Station in Mpumalanga. Her case has been remanded to 12 March 2025 for trial at the Middleburg Regional Court.

"While employed at Arnot Power Station, Nhlabathi allegedly extorted R220 000...from two individuals, falsely promising them a tender to supply toilets, stationery, uniforms, and baton sticks.

"Nhlabathi was formally charged by the South African Police Services (SAPS) Organised Crime - Eskom Deployment Investigation Team on 4 November 2024 and has since been dismissed following an internal disciplinary process," Eskom said.

Last month, another suspect was sentenced to five years imprisonment after being convicted of theft of critical infrastructure at the Matimba Power Station in Limpopo.

Eskom assured South Africans that it is committed to "eradicating crime and corruption" within the power utility.

"While most of our employees are honest and dedicated, a small minority engages in criminal activities and must be identified and dealt with decisively. Eskom remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating criminal activities within its operations.

"To strengthen governance and combat corruption, [Eskom] has restructured its forensic, security, and investigative functions under the newly established Group Investigations and Security Division, which now reports directly to the Eskom Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane.

"Through collaboration with the NATJOINTS Energy Safety and Security Priority Committee, Eskom ensures that crime and corruption incidents are swiftly and effectively addressed, safeguarding its assets, and maintaining stakeholder trust. The conviction in the Matimba Power Station case sends a strong message that acts of crime targeting critical infrastructure will not be tolerated," Eskom concluded.