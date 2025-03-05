South Africa: Prasa Sends Condolences After Fatal Free State Crash

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) says it is working closely with the authorities to gather more information and provide support following the crash that claimed 10 lives in the Free State.

PRASA has confirmed that one of its buses was involved in the accident, which occurred on Wednesday between Smithfield and Reddersburg in the Free State.

"Regrettably, we can confirm the loss of 10 lives. Four passengers and one of our bus drivers are critically injured and have been taken to the nearest hospital. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in this accident," PRASA said.

The bus was carrying 35 passengers when the truck and bus collided.

Emergency services, including the South African Police Service, promptly responded to the incident.

"We wish those injured in the accident a speedy recovery. While details surrounding the accident are still emerging, PRASA is working closely with authorities to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Trauma support has been provided to those who were involved in this unfortunate incident.

"We are working closely with authorities to gather more information and providing support where needed. Further updates will be communicated as more details become available. PRASA takes the safety and well-being of its passengers seriously and deeply regrets the loss of life in this terrible accident," PRASA said.