South Africa: Mashatile Champions Sports As a Unifying Force in South Africa

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has underscored the power of sports in strengthening social cohesion and fostering unity among South Africans.

Speaking at the Eastern Cape Social Cohesion Dialogue via video link on Tuesday, Mashatile emphasised the need for ongoing dialogue and initiatives that bring communities together.

His address carried a strong message of commitment to social unity, particularly through the transformative power of sports.

"Building a socially cohesive society requires a dedicated effort to promote positive social relationships that unite us," he said, encouraging citizens to actively participate in community-building efforts.

A call for transformation in sports

The dialogue, hosted by the Eastern Cape Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, was themed "Accelerating Sport Transformation to Level the Playing Field".

It served as a rallying cry for stakeholders to drive inclusivity, expand access to resources, and nurture talent both on and off the field.

Mashatile, unable to attend in person due to pressing national duties, expressed his regret but reinforced the importance of platforms like these in promoting social cohesion.

The event also coincided with the release of the 2024 South African Social Cohesion Index by the Inclusive Society Institute, which revealed a moderate national cohesion score of 53.3, marking a slight decline from previous years.

Notably, only the North West and Eastern Cape have shown improvement since 2021.

"I encourage the Eastern Cape to continue this positive trajectory. Strong social cohesion enhances community resilience and contributes significantly to economic, social, and political progress," the Deputy President said.

Catalyst for social change

Mashatile highlighted the role of sports in breaking barriers, pointing to historical moments such as President Nelson Mandela's legendary attendance of a soccer match at Ellis Park Stadium, where he watched South Africa triumph over Zambia.

A year later, President Mandela famously donned a Springbok jersey with captain Francois Pienaar's number six, uniting a nation once deeply divided by apartheid.

"These were more than just sporting events; they were powerful acts of reconciliation, demonstrating how sports can heal historical wounds and foster national unity," he reflected.

Beyond unifying communities, Mashatile stressed that sports, arts and culture can serve as tools to combat critical social issues, including drug and substance abuse, gender-based violence, racial division, and economic inequality.

"We must use these platforms to stand together against societal challenges and ensure the full inclusion of women, children, people with disabilities and youth in sports and cultural activities," he urged.

Human rights and inclusion

As South Africa observes Human Rights Month in March, Mashatile reminded citizens of the deep connection between sports and human rights principles.

"Sport embodies fairness, non-discrimination, respect and equal opportunities for all. It reaches billions, especially young people, making it a powerful instrument for social change, empowerment and inclusion," the Deputy President said.

With a renewed call to action, Mashatile encouraged attendees and stakeholders to harness the power of sports to bridge divides and build a more united South Africa, ensuring that the ideals of social cohesion remain central to the country's future.