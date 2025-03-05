South Africa: Macpherson to Outline Public Works Progress, Challenges in Presentation to Parliamentary Committee

Key achievements and challenges within the Public Works and Infrastructure space will come to the fore this morning, as Minister Dean Macpherson is set to brief the parliamentary committee that exercises oversight over the work of the department.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure will later this morning be joined by senior officials from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) in a presentation to the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure on the department's third quarter performance.

Macpherson will provide an update on the progress made thus far.

"Since taking office eight months ago, the Minister has worked to reinvigorate the department by implementing a range of measures to improve accountability and service delivery," the DPWI said in a statement on Wednesday.

READ | Minister pleased with the rebounding construction sector

Macpherson will also use the platform to reflect on the challenges within the department and the steps being taken to address these concerns.