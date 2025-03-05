South Africa: Macpherson to Outline Public Works Progress, Challenges in Presentation to Parliamentary Committee

5 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Key achievements and challenges within the Public Works and Infrastructure space will come to the fore this morning, as Minister Dean Macpherson is set to brief the parliamentary committee that exercises oversight over the work of the department.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure will later this morning be joined by senior officials from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) in a presentation to the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure on the department's third quarter performance.

Macpherson will provide an update on the progress made thus far.

"Since taking office eight months ago, the Minister has worked to reinvigorate the department by implementing a range of measures to improve accountability and service delivery," the DPWI said in a statement on Wednesday.

READ | Minister pleased with the rebounding construction sector

Macpherson will also use the platform to reflect on the challenges within the department and the steps being taken to address these concerns.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.