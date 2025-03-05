South Africa: North West Launches Agri-Hub to Empower Local Farmers

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD), in collaboration with North West University (NWU) Mahikeng campus, has officially launched a new agricultural hub to boost innovation and empower local farmers.

The initiative, unveiled at the Molelwane Research Farm, on Monday, aims to foster innovation, research, and skills development in the province's agricultural sector.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the province's commitment to improving agricultural productivity, ensuring food security, and empowering local farmers.

Stakeholders and the provincial leadership, witnessed the unveiling of the hub.

According to the provincial government, the hub will serve as a centre of excellence, focusing on strengthening both livestock and crop value chains.

North West Premier, Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi highlighted the hub's role in positioning the province as a leading exporter of agricultural products.

"The hub is a strategic investment in the local economy, reinforcing agriculture as a cornerstone of the province's economic foundation. It will provide farmers with essential resources to improve their livelihoods, increase productivity, and promote sustainable farming practices," he said.

Through market linkages, branding strategies, and supply chain optimisation, the Premier said government will elevate the province's status as a premier exporter of agricultural goods.

"Trade and exports not only generate revenue but also attract investments, create jobs, and stimulate industrial development. By aligning our agricultural output with international demand, we can open new doors for economic prosperity while ensuring long-term food security for our people," Mokgosi added.

MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha, highlighted that this collaboration not only strengthens the capacity of farmers but also ensures that agricultural development keeps pace with modern technological advancements and meets global market demands.

"This initiative is a testament to our commitment to the agricultural sector and the people who form its backbone," he added, underscoring the importance of supporting farmers and enhancing the sector's growth.

The hub will also offer tailored programmes in research, training, and skills development to address local agricultural challenges.

NWU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bismark Tyobeka, emphasised the hub's role in advancing agriculture, creating jobs, and fostering sustainable practices.

He highlighted the opportunity for smallholder and emerging farmers to access training, modern tools, and global markets while helping commercial farmers expand and improve competitiveness.

Stud farmers in the province hailed the launch as a great initiative by the department and the NWU, noting that it will greatly benefit both emerging and established farmers in the region.

More than just a project, the hub represents a long-term investment in the future of agriculture.

According to the province, this move is expected to drive job creation, rural development, and sustainable agricultural growth, ensuring the sector remains resilient in the face of challenges such as climate change, market fluctuations, and the increasing demand for food security.

In addition, the skills development programmes will empower young people and aspiring entrepreneurs in rural communities, creating a pipeline of talent for the future of agriculture.

The hub will also focus on hands-on training and capacity-building aiming to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.