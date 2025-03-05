South Africa: Limpopo Premier Raises Concern Over Student Safety

5 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, has emphasised the need to enhance student safety, following the rape of four students at the Tlharihani TVET Campus in Mamaila.

According to police reports, a suspect allegedly broke into the students' residence, attacked and raped them before fleeing the scene with their valuables on 22 February 2025.

An extensive manhunt for the suspect, following the registration of a case involving four counts of rape and armed robbery, has since been launched.

The Premier visited the students on Tuesday and condemned the act.

"We urge law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that this perpetrator is apprehended and faces the full might of the law. Our students deserve to feel safe in their learning environments. As a province, we must work collectively to create a society where no one lives in fear," she said.

The Premier was accompanied by the MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathye.

