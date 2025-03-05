South Africa: Minister Welcomes Engagement With His Majesty King Misuzulu

Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Mzwanele Nyhontso, has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the engagements with His Majesty King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

The Minister led a delegation which included Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Deputy Minister, Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, CoGTA Portfolio Committee Chairperson, Dr Zweli Mkhize, and senior officials from the department, as part of efforts to resolve the challenges within the Ngonyama Trust Board, which have negatively impacted the Board's operations.

The Trust was founded to ensure control and ownership of the approximately 2.8 million hectares of communal land in KwaZulu-Natal.

The meeting was held at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.

The meeting came amid challenges that faced the board, including a recent announcement by King Misuzulu regarding the suspension of the board. These challenges have affected the Trust's ability to conduct its mandate effectively.

Briefing the media after meeting with King Misuzulu, Nyhontso spoke of his commitment to implement the instructions from His Majesty, which include the establishment of a 12-member committee within seven days.

The committee will be tasked with investigating the Ingonyama Trust's operations and addressing the concerns raised.

"The committee must comprise of persons with legal qualifications and knowledge of Zulu culture, among others," Nyhontso said.

He said he will report back to His Majesty within a month with the committee's findings and recommendations.

The Minister re-affirmed his commitment to ensure that the Ngonyama Trust becomes fully functional and continues to provide quality services to the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

The Ingonyama Trust (the Trust) The Ingonyama Trust was established by the KwaZulu-Natal Ingonyama Trust Act No. 3KZ of 1994, with the Ingonyama (King) serving as the sole Trustee.

In 1997, an amendment to the Act created the Trust's Board, which is responsible for managing Trust land and overseeing its affairs.