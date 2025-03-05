Liberia: Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Breakaway Methodists

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Court has issued an arrest warrant for several members of the Global Methodist Church, who recently severed ties with the United Methodist Church over allegations of regionalization of same-sex marriage.

According to the writ of arrest, those facing charges include Rev. Elijah Darine, Josiah Domah, Emmanuel Dwalu, Victoria Perry, Oretha Domah, Ellington Luogon, Olive McKay, and other unidentified individuals. They are accused of criminal trespass, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, criminal coercion, menacing, and felonious restraint.

The complaint, filed by the United Methodist Church/Liberia Annual Conference through its Bishop, Samuel J. Quire Jr., alleges that the defendants unlawfully seized control of the E.D. McGill United Methodist Church. The court document states that between February 23, 2025, and the present, the accused refused to hand over the church leadership to newly appointed pastors.

Further accusations include defacing the church building by removing the word "United" from its exterior, damaging an emblem valued at US$60, and incurring US$250 in repainting costs. The writ also alleges that the accused have threatened church members and new officials, disrupting services and instilling fear among the congregation.

The court has directed law enforcement officers to arrest the individuals named and bring them before the Monrovia City Court for legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, tensions between the two religious factions have escalated, with a violent altercation reported on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the 72nd United Methodist Church/Global Methodist Church. Several members were arrested during the incident and are now facing charges.