Liberia: Petroleum Importers Owe Liberia's Road Fund Over U.S.$15m Since 2022

Capitol Hill — Eight major petroleum importers have racked up over $15 million in unpaid road fund levies since 2022, leaving the Liberian government struggling to recover the critical infrastructure funds amid growing concerns over accountability and compliance.

John Tokpah, Chief Administrative Officer of the NRF, revealed the staggering arrears during a legislative hearing at the Executive Pavilion in Monrovia. His testimony followed a formal request from Bong County District 2 Representative James M. Kolleh, who flagged the persistent failure of importers to fulfill their financial commitments despite agreements made under the previous administration.

The list of debtors includes Conex, which owes $4,526,628; the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), $5,826,830; Aminata & Sons, $473,906 (after a partial payment of $86,000); Petro Trade, $575,235; Kailondo, $94,886; Nexium Petroleum Limited, $17,075; and NP, $15,820--bringing the total to $15,287,101.24. The debts have been outstanding since 2022.

While two importers--Conex and Aminata & Sons--acknowledged the validity of the figures presented by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), the remaining companies have contested the amounts, claiming discrepancies in the reported debt.

During the session, Deputy Minister of Technical Services at the Ministry of Public Works, Prince Tambah, stressed the urgency of recovering the arrears to fund critical infrastructure projects.

"We at the Ministry of Public Works cannot wait to receive this over $15 million in arrears from the eight importers. We believe that securing these funds will significantly boost road development and overall socio-economic progress," Tambah stated.

He reiterated that while the NRF is tasked with collecting payments, the Ministry of Public Works is committed to ensuring the funds are used transparently and effectively to improve the country's road network.

Despite efforts to enforce compliance, several importers continue to challenge the debt figures. In response, lawmakers have summoned the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Public Works, NRF officials, and the implicated importers to appear before the House of Representatives on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, to clarify the situation and outline steps for recovery.

With road infrastructure being a critical component of Liberia's development agenda, legislators have signaled their determination to take stronger measures against defaulting importers to ensure the full recovery of the funds.