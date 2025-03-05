South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Concludes Scoring of Candidates for the Nyda Board

5 March 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

Parliament, Wednesday, 5 March 2025 - The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities met yesterday to score the candidates interviewed last week for positions to fill vacancies on the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Board.

Committee chairperson Ms Liezl van der Merwe said, "We appreciate the involvement of all committee members in the interview process, where we engaged with 19 candidates from diverse backgrounds, each bringing unique skills and experiences. Among them, we had candidates with advanced degrees, entrepreneurs, social scientists and individuals with practical experience in youth and social development. Their participation highlights the wealth of talent present in our youth."

The committee agreed to reconvene next week, on Tuesday 11 March, to announce the top 10 candidates based on the collated scores. Ms van der Merwe said when the announcement is made the committee will provide details regarding the demographic representation of the candidates, including race, gender, disability status and geographical distribution.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.