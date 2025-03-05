South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Concludes Scoring of Candidates for the Nyda Board

press release

Parliament, Wednesday, 5 March 2025 - The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities met yesterday to score the candidates interviewed last week for positions to fill vacancies on the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Board.

Committee chairperson Ms Liezl van der Merwe said, "We appreciate the involvement of all committee members in the interview process, where we engaged with 19 candidates from diverse backgrounds, each bringing unique skills and experiences. Among them, we had candidates with advanced degrees, entrepreneurs, social scientists and individuals with practical experience in youth and social development. Their participation highlights the wealth of talent present in our youth."

The committee agreed to reconvene next week, on Tuesday 11 March, to announce the top 10 candidates based on the collated scores. Ms van der Merwe said when the announcement is made the committee will provide details regarding the demographic representation of the candidates, including race, gender, disability status and geographical distribution.