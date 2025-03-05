Kenya: Teen Killed in Majengo Police Operation Was a Suspected Bhang Peddler - NPS

5 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The National Police Service says a teenager who died from a gunshot wound following a police operation in the Majengo area of Nairobi was a suspected bhang peddler.

Police Spokesperson Michael Nyagah explained that 17-year old Ibrahim Ramadhan Chege was being pursued by undercover officers on Monday evening when he was fatally shot during a confrontation between the police and local youth.

"The incident began when two plainclothes officers in Majengo's Gorofani area attempted to arrest a young man believed to be carrying a bag of cannabis," Nyagah said.

However, their efforts were met with resistance as a group of youths intervened, attacking the officers with stones and crude weapons.

"The two officers were injured as a result of being pelted with stones and crude weapons. They shot in the air as they tried to free themselves," Nyagah added.

"A young man was shot in the melee and taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound," the police spokesperson stated.

According to a statement released by Nyagah, the boy succumbed to his injuries around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday while receiving treatment for the wounds he had sustained.

His death sparked violent protests in the area, with angry youth barricading roads in Shauri Moyo and Majengo.

Authorities confirmed that three makeshift houses belonging to Kamukunji Administration Police officers were torched during the protests, along with a government vehicle assigned to the Shauri Moyo Police Station.

In a separate incident, police discovered the body of another individual with a stab wound in a dark alley in Shauri Moyo on Tuesday morning.

While the situation in the area remains tense, police say calm has largely been restored.

Investigations into both deaths and the destruction of property are ongoing.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.