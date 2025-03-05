Liberia: NEC Announces Nimba Senatorial By-Election for April 22nd

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has launched the candidates' nomination process for the upcoming Senatorial by-election in Nimba County, with voting scheduled for April 22, 2025.

The nomination period began on March 3, 2025, aligned with media accreditation activities.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the NEC headquarters in Monrovia, Commissioner Barsee Kpangbai, who chairs the by-election committee, announced that five candidates have already begun the nomination process. Three candidates represent political parties, while two are running as independents.

The NEC is receiving a rising number of inquiries from aspirants interested in participating in the electoral process.

Commissioner Kpangbai also notes that discussions regarding budgetary allocations for the senatorial by-election are nearly finalized with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

He did not disclose the exact budget but revealed that approvals are expected soon to ensure the NEC's full operational capacity in Nimba County ahead of the election.

Kpangbai also announced a civil voter education campaign set for March 21, 2025. This initiative aims to educate and inform voters and stakeholders across the nine electoral districts in Nimba County.

The NEC is targeting a total of 397,256 voters to ensure widespread dissemination of election-related information.

On February 10, 2025, the NEC transmitted rate of election information to Upper and Lower Nimba County Magistrates and the Government of Liberia, facilitating the organization of the by-election following the passing of former Senator Prince Y. Johnson.

As preparations progress, the NEC remains committed to ensuring a smooth and transparent electoral process in Nimba, with largest voting population next to Montserrado County. Editing by Jonathan Browne