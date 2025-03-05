Mamaka Bility, the controversial Minister of State Without Portfolio in President Joseph Boakai's office, is once again at the heart of a major national controversy.

Following the widely criticized Yellow Machine scandal, Bility is now allegedly spearheading efforts to remove ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) as the operator of the Buchanan-Yekepa railway in favor of High-Power Exploration (HPX) and its subsidiary, Ivanhoe Liberia Limited.

HPX, a company with no direct investment in Liberia, intends only to transport iron ore from Guinea to the Port of Buchanan for shipment. Under the proposed arrangement, HPX and Ivanhoe Atlantic would pay the Liberian government a mere $5 million to $10 million annually in transit fees. In stark contrast, AML is offering the government up to $200 million per year once its new Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) is approved.

AML, which has been operating in Liberia for over 20 years, has already invested more than $800 million in rehabilitating and maintaining the railway. As the current exclusive operator under its concession agreement with the government, AML also spends millions annually to ensure the railway's functionality.

Despite this, Bility, Minister of State Sylvester Grisby, and others within the President's office are reportedly lobbying for AML's removal as the railway operator. Their plan involves engaging a third-party company to take over management of the rail line--a move that could cost the government millions annually, an expense that AML is currently covering at no charge to the Liberian government.

Critics argue that Bility and her allies are prioritizing HPX's interests at the expense of Liberia's economy. By replacing AML with an external railway operator, the government would be forced to allocate millions of dollars to a private entity for services that AML is already providing at no cost. Many see this as an unnecessary financial burden, particularly at a time when basic social services in Liberia are severely underfunded.

Liberia's economic struggles are well-documented. The country continues to face mounting financial challenges, with healthcare facilities lacking essential supplies, public schools struggling with underfunding, and key infrastructure projects stalling due to budget shortfalls. In this context, the idea of spending millions on a railway operator--when AML is willing to cover those costs--seems not only impractical but outright reckless.

The push to replace AML is even more baffling considering that ArcelorMittal has expressed its willingness to allow HPX and other companies to use the railway, as long as it remains the operator. This arrangement would ensure the government benefits from both transit fees from HPX and the $200 million in annual contributions from AML, along with the 2,000 new jobs AML's expansion is expected to generate. However, Mamaka Bility and her allies have allegedly convinced President Boakai to reject this offer and instead find another company to take over operations--despite the additional cost to Liberian taxpayers.

Many observers believe this push to remove AML is not about national interest but rather about lining the pockets of a few well-connected politicians. There is growing suspicion that Bility and her associates have vested personal interests in ensuring HPX secures favorable terms, even at the expense of the country's financial well-being. The question many Liberians are asking is: Why fix something that isn't broken--especially when fixing it means adding more financial strain on an already struggling government?

This latest development has raised concerns over Bility's influence in government decision-making, particularly in light of her recent involvement in the controversial Yellow Machine procurement scandal. The scandal, which embarrassed the administration, saw the government engaging in a dubious multi-million-dollar equipment deal that left serious questions about corruption and accountability.

Many Liberians are questioning why a government struggling with budget constraints would prioritize an arrangement that reduces revenue and increases operational expenses. At a time when hospitals lack medicine, roads remain impassable, and education funding is at an all-time low, it is unfathomable that national leaders would entertain a deal that benefits a foreign company while pushing aside a long-term investor like AML.

With Liberia at a critical economic juncture, the debate over the Buchanan-Yekepa railway's future is more than just a corporate dispute--it is a test of the government's commitment to transparency, fiscal responsibility, and the best interests of its people. Will President Boakai's administration bow to political maneuvering, or will it act in the best interest of Liberia's struggling economy?

The stakes are high. The government's decision on this matter will not only determine the fate of the railway but also send a clear message about its approach to governance, investment, and financial management. As pressure mounts, the nation watches closely to see whether the administration will uphold Liberia's economic interests or bow to political deal-making that could prove costly for generations to come.