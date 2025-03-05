Liberia: U.S.$3.7m Debt Hangs Over Srimex

Liberia — Srimex Oil and Gas, owned by Nimba County Representative Musa Hassan Bility, owes the Liberian government US$3,762,803, National Road Fund (NRF) Chief Administrative Officer, John H. Tokpah, discloses here,

The debt reportedly stems from unpaid levies and fees related to road fund tax on petroleum imports, which is mandated to support the country's infrastructure development, particularly road maintenance and rehabilitation projects.

Tokpah further reveals that despite multiple engagements with Srimex regarding its financial obligations, the company has yet to make significant payments toward settling the outstanding amount.

He emphasizes that these funds are critical to maintaining Liberia's road network and ensuring sustainable infrastructure growth.

"The National Road Fund relies on petroleum import levies to finance crucial road projects across the country. When companies fail to meet their obligations, it directly impacts development efforts," he points out.

Tokpah made the disclosure when officials from the NRF, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Public Works appeared before the House of Representatives following a communication from Bong County District 2 Representative James Kolleh. The hearing focused on fuel importers' arrears to the NRF, which funds road maintenance and infrastructure projects.

The failure to settle the $3.7 million debt raises concerns about potential legal action against Srimex. Government agencies responsible for revenue collection and infrastructure development may be forced to take enforcement measures, including sanctions, asset seizures, or legal proceedings, to recover the outstanding amount.

Unresolved debts of this magnitude could undermine investor confidence in Liberia's business environment, particularly in the petroleum sector, which plays a vital role in the country's economy.

Efforts to obtain comments from Srimex Oil and Gas CEO and Nimba County Representative Musa Hassan Bility have so far been unsuccessful. It remains unclear whether the company has a structured repayment plan or intends to challenge the NRF's claims.

As the situation unfolds, stakeholders are closely monitoring whether the Liberian government will take decisive action to recover the owed funds or if a negotiated settlement will be reached between the parties involved.

While some importers, including Conex and Aminata & Sons, have begun payments, Srimex, along with LPRC, Petro Trade, Kailondo, NEXIUM Petroleum Limited, and others, is contesting the amount assessed by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

The total outstanding amount across all importers is approximately $15,287,101.24.

Speaking to members of the House of Representatives Tuesday, the Chief Administrative Officer of the National Road Fund John H. Tokpah informed lawmakers that as of December 30, 2024, the arrears owed by the petroleum importers include CONEX ($4.6 million), SRIMEX ($3.7 million), LPRC ($5.83 million), AMINATA & SONS ($559,995), PETRO TRAD ($575,235), KAILONDO ($94,886), NEXIUM ($17,075), NP ($15,820), MAYOUBA & SONS ($12,000), and WEST OIL ($6,132), bringing the total arrears to $15,503,190.

In light of the ongoing disputes, Plenary has decided that the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Public Works, and the National Road Fund reappear before the House next Tuesday, along with the importers and those contesting the amounts, to provide further clarity on the matter.

The summons demands that petroleum importers and others explain why they refuse to pay the government outstanding debts totaling over US$15 million.

Lawmakers have emphasized the need for accountability and urged the NRF to ensure full compliance with the road fund regulations.