Liberia: Senate to Invite Justice Minister, Methodist Leaders

Monrovia — River Cess County Senator Wellington Geevon-Smith writes the Liberian Senate to summon the Minister of Justice, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, and the leadership of the United Methodist Church to provide an explanation on the allegation of a potential practice of same-sex marriage in the church while expressing concern over the government's tightlippedness on the current rift in the UMC.

Senator Smith, in his communication dated March 3, 2025, addressed to Senate President Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, requests the Senate summon Minister Tweh on the potential conflict developing in the Christian community, mainly the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.

The communication read in plenary notes that it has been reported that the United Methodist Church is divided, allegedly over the acceptance and rejection of same-sex marriage in the church.

Senator Geevon-Smith observes that the confusion in the Methodist Church has escalated to the point of Police intervention on Sunday, March 2, 2025, resulting in temporary detention of one of the country's well-known Clergymen, Rev. Dr. Jerry Kulah.

"Madam Pro-Temp and Distinguished Senators, the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia has not accepted same-sex intercourse and if it has become a source of conflict and division in the church, the Minister of Justice must come to provide clarity on the reported practice that is against the Law of the Republic", he writes.

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview after his communication was read on the floor, Senator Smith argues that same-sex marriage has not been endorsed by Liberia, as the Constitution considers the practice criminal.

He says for some while now, a group of people from the UMC have been alarming and protesting that there is an alleged attempt by the Methodist Church to endorse same-sex marriage, which is against the law of Liberia.

"We have been silent as a country and government on this issue. This crisis has been going on to the extent that it has reached violent proportions. The LNP has to put Rev. Jerry Kula under detention on Sunday. By the silence of the government, are we accepting or practicing or wanting to accept this? The government must take action and do something", he urges.

He says this is why he wants the Minister of Justice invited: there is a potential threat to Liberia's Constitution and law.

"With this growing conflict of the reported acceptance and rejection of same-sex in the church, Liberians from all sides of the religious divide are confused, whether the country has endorsed the practice or those who are being accused of practicing it are openly violating the Laws of the Republic of Liberia. Thanks for your usual understanding of such a grave matter, as I await the decision of the Liberian Senate", the Rivercess County Senator concludes.

The Senate has taken an overwhelming decision, inviting the Minister of Justice and the leadership of the United Methodist Church to provide clarification on the allegation. Editing by Jonathan Browne