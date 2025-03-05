Kenyan Poultry Farmers Decry Dumping As Cheap Ugandan Imports Flood Market

Nairobi — Kenyan poultry farmers are up in arms against Farmers Choice Limited (FCL) for importing cheap chicken from Uganda, accusing the company of violating East African Community (EAC) Anti-Dumping Regulations.

Led by the Kiambu Poultry Farmers Cooperative Society, the farmers claim FCL imported 11,000 kg of chicken from Uganda's SR Afro Chick & Breeders in January 2025 at $2.4 per kilogram--far below Kenya's local price of Sh380 per kilogram.

They argue this constitutes dumping, as the same chicken sells for $2.9 per kilogram in Uganda.

"This price is lower than Kenya's standard and is clear evidence of dumping," the farmers said in a statement.

The Kenya Trade Remedies Agency (KETRA), responsible for handling unfair trade practices, is now under pressure to investigate the matter.

While the World Trade Organization's Anti-Dumping Agreement permits dumping under certain conditions, it allows governments to take action against unfair pricing that harms local industries.

Since November 2024, poultry farmers have struggled with an influx of cheap imports, which they say have destabilized market prices and threatened their livelihoods.

The Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) has remained silent, offering no intervention despite the crisis.

Beyond dumped imports, farmers face other industry challenges, including cartel dominance at Nairobi's City Market, which imposes unfair pricing structures, and inconsistent county tax policies leading to double taxation.

In Mombasa, for instance, multiple charges on carcass inspection and offloading further inflate operational costs.

Rising feed prices have worsened the situation, with a 70kg bag of layers' mash now costing Sh4,500, up from Sh3,800 in April 2024.

Many farmers are now operating at a loss, with some downsizing or shutting down altogether.

Farmers are calling for urgent government intervention to regulate imports, dismantle cartels, harmonize county tax policies, and stabilize feed prices. Without action, the future of Kenya's poultry industry--and the livelihoods of millions--remains in jeopardy.