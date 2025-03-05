Gambia: Senegalese Coach Alfousaine Saine Appointed Serrekunda FC New Gaffer

5 March 2025
The Point (Banjul)

Senegalese Coach Alfousaine Saine has been appointed as the new gaffer of Serrekunda FC.

Coach Saine will bring a wealth of experience and strong tactical understanding of the game, making him the perfect fit to lead the Serrekunda based-team forward.

Coach Saine will work with Assistant Coach Elas Sowe, who has worked closely with him in their previous coaching roles to ensure continuity and a shared vision for success.

Serrekunda FC are pleased to welcome Ibra Ndiaye from HLM Football Club as their new goalkeeper trainer.

Ndiaye's addition will strengthen the club's coaching staff.

The experienced of the trio at the helm, Serrekunda FC are confident in their ability to achieve new milestones and compete at the highest level.

"We are looking forward to an exciting journey ahead under their leadership," Serrekunda FC explained.

