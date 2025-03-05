Gambia Launches 'Great Green Wall Initiative' to Combat Climate Challenges

The Gambia recently launched its national strategy under the Great Green Wall Initiative (GGWI), a bold initiative designed to combat land degradation, desertification, and climate change.

At a recent inception meeting held at Baobab Hotel Resort, government officials, environmental experts, and other members gathered to discuss sustainable land management, afforestation, and ecosystem restoration.

Addressing the gathering, Dawda Badjie, Executive Director of the National Environment Agency and Global Environmental Facility (GEF) Operational Focal Point of The Gambia, reminded that the protection of the environment was at the highest level of priority, saying the Gambia has developed national policies and legislations that were geared towards the protection of the environment for the present and future generation.

"None would deny that the environment supporting our existence is under serious threat. From climate change to biodiversity loss, deforestation, waste management, chemical misuse, land degradation, air pollution, and coastal zone degradation, all negatively impact environmental health and the quality of life for humans and other God-created creatures," NEA ED stated.

Thus, he highlighted that the ultimate goal of every nation is to protect human health and the environment from the risks posed by the unsound management of their environment.

Ebrima Colley, Principal Planner Ministry of Environment, who read a statement read on behalf of the Minister for Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources, acknowledged that the Gambia faces significant challenges, including environmental issues, economic constraints, infrastructure deficits, technological limitations, and social and institutional barriers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Environment Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Great Green Wall Initiative, he added, represents an ambitious and transformative effort to combat desertification, enhance food security, and promote sustainable land management.

Mr Colley maintained that the primary goal for The Gambia's membership to the Great Green Wall Initiative is to restore degraded ecosystems and enhance biodiversity.

"This involves rehabilitating lands affected by degradation and ensuring the survival and prosperity of various flora and fauna species."

He said their commitment to the Great Green Wall Initiative is rooted in their recognition of the pressing challenges posed by climate change and anthropogenic activities.

"The effects of these challenges are acutely felt in our communities, impacting livelihoods, health, and the very fabric of our society," Mr Colley noted.

Other speakers included; Professor Emmanuel Adunso, Project Manager for GEF Biodiversity, and Adamou Bouhari, UNEP's Great Green Wall Regional Coordinator, who spoke about the vital role of the initiative in restoring degraded lands and improving community resilience against climate change.

Moreover, the launch of this ambitious climate initiative marks a significant step in The Gambia's commitment to environmental sustainability, reinforcing efforts to combat climate-related challenges and promoting sustainable development.